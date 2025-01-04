3 soldiers killed, 3 injured as Army vehicle falls into gorge in J&K’s Bandipora

Three soldiers were killed, and three others were seriously injured after an Army vehicle fell into a 200-feet deep gorge due to inclement weather and poor visibility conditions near SK Bala in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday afternoon. Army said that the injured soldiers were promptly evacuated for medical care with assistance from Kashmiri locals. (Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)

“’On 04 Jan 24, while performing duty in Bandipora District, a vehicle of Indian Army skid and fell into the gorge due to inclement weather and poor visibility conditions. Injured soldiers were promptly evacuated for medical care with assistance from Kashmiri locals, for which we express gratitude towards the citizens in providing immediate succour. Tragically three bravehearts lost their lives in the unfortunate accident. Indian Army extends heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families,” Army’s Chinar Corps wrote on X.

The ill-fated vehicle was part of a convoy that was on way from Army’s Arin camp towards Bandipora.

The Quick Response Team (QRT) of Army, police and locals started the rescue operation soon after the incident and three injured were taken to the Bandipora hospital and another to nearby Sonawari hospital.

Medical superintendent, District Hospital Bandipora, Dr Masrat Iqbal, said that two soldiers were brought dead to the hospital. “Three injured soldiers after initial treatment were referred to higher centres in Srinagar.” The injured soldier who was referred to Sumbal also succumbed to his injuries.

Locals said the accident took place at a blind curve which is very difficult to negotiate during bad weather.

“A bus had met with an accident at the same spot two decades ago in which 50 people were killed. The spot, near to Wullar lake, is full of fog and is blinded by mountains.It receives less sunlight, that too in the afternoon. It’s tough for non-natives to drive here during bad weather,” said Mohammad Saleem, who lives close to the accident spot.