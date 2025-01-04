Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

3 soldiers killed, 3 injured as Army vehicle falls into gorge in J&K’s Bandipora

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 04, 2025 05:35 PM IST

The ill-fated vehicle, which was part of a convoy that was on way from Army’s Arin camp towards Bandipora, skid and fell into the gorge due to inclement weather and poor visibility conditions

Three soldiers were killed, and three others were seriously injured after an Army vehicle fell into a 200-feet deep gorge due to inclement weather and poor visibility conditions near SK Bala in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday afternoon.

Army said that the injured soldiers were promptly evacuated for medical care with assistance from Kashmiri locals. (Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)
Army said that the injured soldiers were promptly evacuated for medical care with assistance from Kashmiri locals. (Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)

“’On 04 Jan 24, while performing duty in Bandipora District, a vehicle of Indian Army skid and fell into the gorge due to inclement weather and poor visibility conditions. Injured soldiers were promptly evacuated for medical care with assistance from Kashmiri locals, for which we express gratitude towards the citizens in providing immediate succour. Tragically three bravehearts lost their lives in the unfortunate accident. Indian Army extends heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families,” Army’s Chinar Corps wrote on X.

The ill-fated vehicle was part of a convoy that was on way from Army’s Arin camp towards Bandipora.

The Quick Response Team (QRT) of Army, police and locals started the rescue operation soon after the incident and three injured were taken to the Bandipora hospital and another to nearby Sonawari hospital.

Medical superintendent, District Hospital Bandipora, Dr Masrat Iqbal, said that two soldiers were brought dead to the hospital. “Three injured soldiers after initial treatment were referred to higher centres in Srinagar.” The injured soldier who was referred to Sumbal also succumbed to his injuries.

Locals said the accident took place at a blind curve which is very difficult to negotiate during bad weather.

“A bus had met with an accident at the same spot two decades ago in which 50 people were killed. The spot, near to Wullar lake, is full of fog and is blinded by mountains.It receives less sunlight, that too in the afternoon. It’s tough for non-natives to drive here during bad weather,” said Mohammad Saleem, who lives close to the accident spot.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On