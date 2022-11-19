Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 3 soldiers killed in J&K avalanche

3 soldiers killed in J&K avalanche

india news
Updated on Nov 19, 2022 12:48 AM IST

Three soldiers were killed after an avalanche hit an army patrol in north Kashmir’s Machil Kupwara sector on Friday, officials said.

Representational image
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Three soldiers were killed after an avalanche hit an army patrol in north Kashmir’s Machil Kupwara sector on Friday, officials said.

The avalanche hit the patrol near the Line of Control. The area had witnessed good snowfall recently.

“A snow slide struck a patrol party in Machhal Sector. Search and rescue operations undertaken,” a defense spokesperson said.

“Two soldiers stuck in the snow rescued and evacuated to Military Hospital Kupwara. Another soldier...was also evacuated to Military Hospital,” the spokesperson said, adding that the soldiers did not survive.

The deceased were later identified as Mukesh Kumar, Gaikwad Lakshma Rao and Souvik Hazra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Topics
jammu and kashmir
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP