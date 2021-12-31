3 terrorists, including 1 JeM operative, gunned down in Srinagar encounter

Three terrorists were gunned down by joint security forces of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police on Friday morning after an overnight encounter in Srinagar, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to police officials, one of the killed terrorists has been identified as Suhail Ahmad Rather and he was affiliated with the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit. The proceedings to identify the other three terrorists are currently underway, the officials said, adding that arms and ammunition, along with other incriminating material, have been recovered from the site.

“A terrorist identified as Suhail Ahmad Rather, affiliated with terror outfit JeM, along with two other unidentified terrorists neutralised in an encounter with security forces in Srinagar late night,” said Vijay Kumar, the inspector general of Kashmir Police.

“Incriminating material including arms and ammunition recovered.”

“As revealed during yesterday's Press Conference, terrorist Suhail was also involved in Zewan Terror Attack. All terrorists involved in the Zewan attack have been neutralised,” Kashmir Zone Police on Twitter quoted Kumar as saying.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to officials familiar with the developments, around four security force personnel—including three policemen and one of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)—were also injured in the encounter, that started around midnight at Srinagar's Pantha Chowk.

With this encounter, as many as nine terrorists have been killed in three separate encounters during the past 24 hours.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 15 Corps, Lt General DP Pandey on Friday said the infiltration attempts from the other side of the border into Jammu and Kashmir have gone down this year, adding that terror groups are trying to recruit young children aged 15-16 years.

Vijay Kumar said on Thursday the number of active terrorists in the Valley has come down to less than 200 and that of active local terrorists has reduced to less than 100, for the first time in history.