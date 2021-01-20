4 soldiers injured in Pakistani firing along LoC in J-K's Akhnoor sector

Four soldiers of the Army sustained injuries on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday when a shell from Pakistan exploded, according to the Army. While three soldiers have been hospitalised in Akhnoor, one is being treated at the Command Hospital in Udhampur.

Earlier, news reports claimed that the four soldiers sustained injuries as Pakistani troops opened fire targeting forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Akhnoor.

However, the Army has denied that the soldiers were injured in an intrusion bid and the Jammu and Kashmir police too have refused to say anything on this.

The ceasefire violation from across the LoC in the Keri Battal area took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, they said.

Four soldiers suffered splinter injuries and were shifted to the military hospital in Udhampur for treatment, they added.

