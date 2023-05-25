Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 3 versions of Vande Bharat trains to come up based on distance | Details

3 versions of Vande Bharat trains to come up based on distance | Details

ByHT News Desk
May 25, 2023 06:33 PM IST

With the launch of its Delhi-Dehradun route on Thursday, Vande Bharat Express is now operational on 17 routes.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday said the country will get three versions of Vande Bharat trains by February-March next year. In an interview with news agency PTI, Vaishnaw said the three versions of indigenous semi-high-speed trains will include Vande Chair Car, Vande Metro and Vande Sleepers.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami take a ride in newly flagged-off Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express train, in Dehradun, Thursday, May 25, 2023.(PTI)

"There are three formats of Vande Bharat. Vande Metro for less than 100 kilometres, Vande Chair Car for 100-550 kilometres and Vande Sleepers for a journey beyond 550 kilometres. These three formats will be ready by February-March (next year)," Vaishnaw told PTI.

The minister was speaking after the launch of a Vande Bharat train from Uttarakhand's Dehradun to the Anand Vihar Terminal Railway Station in Delhi. A total of 17 Vande Bharat trains have been launched so far, all of them flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Vaishnaw said every state will get a Vande Bharat train by mid-June.

"Every eighth or ninth day, a new train is coming out of the factory. Work is going to start at two more factories. We will have a new train coming out of these factories once their supply chain gets stabilised," Vaishnaw said.

Vande Bharat trains are designed with a top speed of 160 kmph but they will run at a speed of up to 130 kmph according to track capacity. The minister asserted that the railway tracks will be upgraded to support the maximum speed of Vande Bharat trains in the next three to four years.

"Old tracks were designed to support speeds between 70 and 80 kmph. 30,000-35,000 kilometres of tracks are being upgraded to support speeds of 110 kmph, 130 kmph and 160 kmph. It will be done in the next three to four years," Vaishnaw said.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
vande bharat express ‪indian railways‬
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP