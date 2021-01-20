3 women in shelter home in Chhattisgarh accuse staff of harassment

Three women of a government-aided shelter home in Chhattisgargh’s Bilaspur district on Wednesday accused the management staff of physically and mentally harassing them, police said.

Police have not registered any case in this regard and said that they will record their statement on Thursday before launching an investigation.

The management of the shelter home has denied the allegation claiming it was a conspiracy against them by some people.

The controversy erupted after a 20-year-old among the three women allegedly refused to leave the shelter located in Sarkanda police station area even after her husband and family had come there to take her home on January 18.

“The 20-year-old woman was shifted to Ujjawala shelter home on January 17 when she was wandering near it. She said she left her home after an argument with her husband,” a police official said.

The next day, her husband came to the shelter home to take her back during which the shelter home staff asked him for identity proof following which he entered into an argument with them.

Later, the shelter home staff and the woman’s family reached the police station and lodged cases against each other. Two other women inmates also reached the police station and all three alleged that they were physically tortured there, a police official said.

“Let the police investigate the case and medical examination should be done. These allegations are baseless,” said Jitendra Maurya, the manager of the shelter home, told the local media.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Bilaspur, Prashant Agarwal talking to HT said that after the complaint of the women police are looking after the matter.

“We have not registered any case till now but we are keeping a close eye on the development. On Thursday, we will record the statement of women under 164 CrPc and then we will take action accordingly,” said the SP.