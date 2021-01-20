3 women in shelter home in Chhattisgarh accuse staff of harassment
- Police have not registered any case in this regard and said that they will record the women's statement on Thursday before launching an investigation.
Three women of a government-aided shelter home in Chhattisgargh’s Bilaspur district on Wednesday accused the management staff of physically and mentally harassing them, police said.
Police have not registered any case in this regard and said that they will record their statement on Thursday before launching an investigation.
The management of the shelter home has denied the allegation claiming it was a conspiracy against them by some people.
The controversy erupted after a 20-year-old among the three women allegedly refused to leave the shelter located in Sarkanda police station area even after her husband and family had come there to take her home on January 18.
“The 20-year-old woman was shifted to Ujjawala shelter home on January 17 when she was wandering near it. She said she left her home after an argument with her husband,” a police official said.
The next day, her husband came to the shelter home to take her back during which the shelter home staff asked him for identity proof following which he entered into an argument with them.
Later, the shelter home staff and the woman’s family reached the police station and lodged cases against each other. Two other women inmates also reached the police station and all three alleged that they were physically tortured there, a police official said.
“Let the police investigate the case and medical examination should be done. These allegations are baseless,” said Jitendra Maurya, the manager of the shelter home, told the local media.
Superintendent of Police (SP), Bilaspur, Prashant Agarwal talking to HT said that after the complaint of the women police are looking after the matter.
“We have not registered any case till now but we are keeping a close eye on the development. On Thursday, we will record the statement of women under 164 CrPc and then we will take action accordingly,” said the SP.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WhatsApp backs policy, says addressing ‘misinformation’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Electoral rolls, not NRC, to determine voters in Assam: Election Commission
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Film City in Sikkim: Union minister Jitendra Singh holds discussions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBI arrests two of its officials in bribery case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court irked over criticism of farm committee picks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Government writes to WhatsApp, asks it to withdraw new privacy policy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre says can put farm laws on hold for 1.5 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid: South African, Brazilian strains raise new fears on vaccines, immunity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covaxin recipients to be monitored for three months after second dose
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress Working Committee meet on Jan 22 with eye on party polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Need focus on removing obstacles to ‘good’ jobs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccine doses wasted in more states over hesitancy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Parliament building: Gandhi statue hurriedly shifted, move raises eyebrows
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBI arrests two of its officials in Bribery case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC irked over criticism of farm committee picks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox