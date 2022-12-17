3 workers killed in Kanpur fire

Three workers were killed and six others critically injured after a major fire broke out at a three-storey factory in Fazalgunj industrial area of Kanpur in the early hours of Friday, police said.

Chief fire officer Deepak Sharma said initial probe suggested an electrical short circuit in a mixing machine was the cause of the fire.

The fire erupted at SK Industries, which makes cushions and bicycle pedals. “The factory did not have a no objection certificate,” Sharma said, adding that a notice was issued to factory owner Deepak Kataria.

Three people managed to escape unhurt. “A probe is on and officials are collecting samples from the site,” district magistrate Vishak G Iyer said. htc