Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 3 workers killed in Kanpur fire

3 workers killed in Kanpur fire

india news
Published on Dec 17, 2022 12:25 AM IST

Three workers were killed and six others critically injured after a major fire broke out at a three-storey factory in Fazalgunj industrial area of Kanpur in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The fire erupted at SK Industries, in Kanpur, which makes cushions and bicycle pedals (Getty Images/Representational)
ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur

Three workers were killed and six others critically injured after a major fire broke out at a three-storey factory in Fazalgunj industrial area of Kanpur in the early hours of Friday, police said.

Chief fire officer Deepak Sharma said initial probe suggested an electrical short circuit in a mixing machine was the cause of the fire.

The fire erupted at SK Industries, which makes cushions and bicycle pedals. “The factory did not have a no objection certificate,” Sharma said, adding that a notice was issued to factory owner Deepak Kataria.

Three people managed to escape unhurt. “A probe is on and officials are collecting samples from the site,” district magistrate Vishak G Iyer said. htc

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP