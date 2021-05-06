Home / India News / 30 of 45 people in Uttarakhand village test positive for Covid-19
30 of 45 people in Uttarakhand village test positive for Covid-19

All of them have been put in home-isolation, and samples of the rest of the residents of Bandun village in Jaiharikhal block are being collected for testing, Revenue Officer Sudha Dobhal said.
PTI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Kotdwar
PUBLISHED ON MAY 06, 2021 09:59 PM IST
If the condition of any of the infected villagers worsens, they will be admitted to the district Covid care centre in Satpuli, Revenue Officer Sudha Dobhall said.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)

Thirty out of 45 people living in a village in Pauri district tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, ringing alarm bells for the administration, which declared the gram sabha area a containment zone.

All of them have been put in home-isolation, and samples of the rest of the residents of Bandun village in Jaiharikhal block are being collected for testing, Revenue Officer Sudha Dobhal said.

The Bandun gram sabha has been declared a containment zone by the administration, she said.

If the condition of any of the infected villagers worsens, they will be admitted to the district Covid care centre in Satpuli, Dobhal added.

