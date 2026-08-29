320 Indians still missing in Nepal, 400 stranded in Tibet after deadly floods: MEA

At least 320 Indians are still missing in Nepal, while another 400 remain stranded in Tibet after severe flash floods hit areas along the border, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said on Friday. The ministry added that India is prepared to provide Kathmandu with all possible assistance to manage the crisis.

A Nepal Army official conduct a search and rescue operation along side a river area at Charaudi, in Dhading district, Nepal. (PTI)

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The MEA said that 153 Indian nationals stranded in Tibet have safely entered Nepal.

Twenty-one Indians reached New Delhi on Friday afternoon, a day after arriving in Kathmandu from the flood-hit areas of Nepal, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

The Tamil Nadu residents were welcomed at the national capital's airport by external affairs minister S Jaishankar.

320 Indians missing in Nepal

Nepal's toll from the flash floods climbed to 579 as more bodies were recovered during ongoing search and rescue operations, according to the latest information provided by the local authorities.

"As far as the number of people (Indians) whom we are not able to contact or who are missing, the figure at this point in time is 320," Jaiswal said.

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{{^usCountry}} Sixty-three Indian nationals, working at the Trishuli-One hydropower project, were also rescued, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sixty-three Indian nationals, working at the Trishuli-One hydropower project, were also rescued, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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"There are also around 100 persons of Indian origin who remained uncontactable. These are people of Indian origin who may have gone for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, but they hold other nationalities," he said.

400 stranded in Tibet

Jaiswal also said the 400 Indians stuck in Tibet are safe.

"They have been in touch with their family. Our embassy has been in touch with several of them. Many of their family members also contacted us through the helpline numbers that our embassy is running in Beijing."

"Our embassy is in touch with local authorities in China, and they are working out as to how these people who are there can be evacuated," he added.

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Meanwhile, Jaishankar chaired a meeting with senior officials to take stock of the situation in Nepal, particularly the efforts to locate missing Indian nationals. India's envoys in Kathmandu and Beijing also attended the meeting virtually.

"Discussed the relief and rescue efforts underway in Nepal today. Our Embassies in Kathmandu and Beijing provided an updated picture in respect of the status and well-being of Indian nationals," Jaishankar said on social media.

"The concerned MEA Divisions apprised us of the further relief supplies to be sent to Nepal. We give highest priority to this issue," he said.

India sends relief supplies, team of doctors

Notably, India has sent 57.5 tonnes of emergency relief supplies to Nepal since Wednesday night using three military transport aircraft.

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The latest batch, comprising 10 tonnes of relief material, was dispatched on Friday evening.

India has also deployed an 11-member team of doctors and paramedics, along with a reconnaissance team to examine the rescue work required in the tunnels.

Following the return of the 21 Indians, Jaishankar said they had expressed their gratitude to the Nepalese Army for rescuing them.

"Right now, our effort is on supporting Nepal in the relief and rescue of people. Even today I spoke in the morning to the Nepal foreign minister. We have given them a range of support offers and they are evaluating it," he said.

"Right now, the main thing is that in one place where there is a hydroelectric project, there could be possibility of people who may be in a tunnel. So, we are sending a team to help with the experts," he said.

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Jaiswal said India has offered to provide Bailey bridges to Nepal, along with technical teams, to help restore road connectivity in the flood-affected regions at the earliest.

"We have also made a specific offer to the Nepal authorities to dispatch NDRF teams along with their associated equipment that can help in ongoing search and rescue operations and bring relief assistance to people impacted by the tragedy," he said.

"We await a response from the government of Nepal on this front. We stand ready to offer any assistance that the Nepal authorities might require," he said.

With inputs from agencies