3.23 lakh new electricity consumers in Meghalaya in last 3 years: Minister
Meghalaya Power Minister James PK Sangma on Thursday said 3.23 lakh new consumers have got electricity connection under the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government's rule in the last three years.
The minister replying to a short duration discussion in the Assembly on the prevailing power crisis in the state said Meghalaya Electricity Corporation Ltd (MeECL) is facing issues passed by successive governments in the past.
"The MeECL is facing issues passed on from successive governments in the past. We are trying our best and the results are showing. We now have added 3.23 lakh new households as new consumers," the power minister said.
"As compared to the period between 2010 and 2018 (under the Congress government), only 1.07 lakh consumers were added," he said.
The MeECL which was facing a financial crisis and facing frequent power regulation from power generating and distribution companies had availed a ₹1,345 crore #Atmanirbhar loan earlier this year to pay the dues of the power companies.
According to the minister, the billing distribution efficiency has improved from 62 per cent last year to 73 per cent at the moment under the new CMD.
He also said that bill collection efficiency is 97 per cent and that the government is trying to rectify all the issues by bringing in interventions.
The Power minister also informed the House that the government has proposed to bring in interventions to prevent illegal hooking (of power) besides mooting options of leasing out maintenance to private players to improve operational maintenance.
He said the MeECL is also contemplating monetising the huge area of land under the corporation in the state.
"MeECL has huge land banks. Many areas are encroached. Board is looking to monetise these assets and create revenue to help infuse liquidity, he said.
On the installation of smart meters, the power minister said the corporation has mooted to install these meters in rural areas where reports of power losses are maximum.
He said the state government availed the Asian Development Bank loan to instal smart meters. Eighty per cent of the amount is grant and the state government has to pay 9.5 per cent interest on only 20 per cent of the amount.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uptick in Delhi Covid graph continues: 431 new cases, most in over 2 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Understanding Kerala’s unique political economy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Medha Patkar lends support to Haridwar seer who is fasting to save River Ganga
- She also expressed displeasure over the government not adhering to directives of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal regarding ensuring sanctity –unhindered flow of sacred Ganga and conservation of ecology saying whether Ganga, Bhagirathi or Narmada every river needs to be saved.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Private bank staffer held for forging bank statements, salary papers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 days after CM was replaced, BJP changes Uttarakhand unit chief
- The appointment of Kaushik, who is MLA from Haridwar in Garhwal region, will also push the party for changes to balance the equation between Kumaon and Garhwal. Bansidhar Bhagat hails from Kumaon. So at this juncture, both state BJP president and chief minister are from Garhwal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zoos on forest land to be considered ‘forestry activity’; experts flag concerns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala High Court rejects govt’s plea to withdraw assembly violence case
- The House had witnessed ruckus in March 2015 after opposition LDF legislators prevented then Finance Minister K M Mani from presenting the state budget. Angry members snapped mikes, destroyed furniture and damaged lights in the melee and two legislators were later hospitalized.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC seeks govt’s response to plea over CBI chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Quad makes its first big move: Joint vaccine push
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jagan seeks Bharat Ratna for Tricolour’s designer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi flags off symbolic ‘Dandi March’ of freedom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Isro’s commercial arm to scale up ops with ₹10K-cr investment in five years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zomato to cover medical bills of woman, legal cost of accused delivery person
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After stormy start, House may function next week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Normal’ monsoon likely for 3rd year in row, say experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox