Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 3/4th Rajya Sabha members fully vaccinated before session
india news

3/4th Rajya Sabha members fully vaccinated before session

Some members of Parliament (MP) have not been able to take their second jab yet as they were affected by the Covid-19 disease, a top functionary said on condition of anonymity.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 07:29 AM IST
The Upper House, which has 232 members currently, sees 77% of its members fully vaccinated in an encouraging sign.

At least 179 Rajya Sabha members have been fully vaccinated ahead of the monsoon session of parliament, according to data available with the Rajya Sabha secretariat.

The Upper House, which has 232 members currently, sees 77% of its members fully vaccinated in an encouraging sign. According to the official data available till June 18, 39 more members of the House received their first dose.

On the other hand, at least 403 members of the Lok Sabha, nearly three-fourth of its current strength of 540, have received both doses of Covid-19 vaccines so far, raising hopes that next month’s session will not need to be curtailed.

Some members of Parliament (MP) have not been able to take their second jab yet as they were affected by the Covid-19 disease, a top functionary said on condition of anonymity. “Another 30 MPs have not sent us any communication. We are trying to contact them to know their vaccination status.”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Nasa shares first air-to-air pics of supersonic shock wave interaction in flight

Curious cat investigates new toy, it doesn't go quite as planned. Watch video

Farah Khan posts cute video of ‘little Miss FOMO’. See who she’s talking about

This US teen holds Guinness World Record for largest mouth gape. Watch video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Twitter
Riemann Hypothesis
Petrol Price
National Statistics Day 2021
Gold Price Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP