35 injured after footbridge collapsed during Baisakhi celebration

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 14, 2023 05:35 PM IST

Udhampur senior superintendent of police Dr Vinod Kumar said 35 people were injured when a footbridge constructed by the temple management collapsed

JAMMU: Nearly 35 people were injured when a footbridge over a stream collapsed during Baisakhi festival celebration in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Friday.

According to police, the incident occurred at Beni Sangam in Bain village of Chenani block.

Udhampur senior superintendent of police Dr Vinod Kumar said: “Over 35 people were injured when a bridge constructed by temple management over a stream collapsed during Baisakhi celebration.”

The injured were shifted to hospital for treatment.

The senior police officer said that soon after the incident, police and paramilitary personnel were rushed to the spot and a rescue operation was launched immediately.

Most of the people who sustained injuries were discharged after being administered first-aid. he said.

