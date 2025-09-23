Search
Tue, Sept 23, 2025
3-storey building collapses in Indore amid heavy rain; 11 rescued

Published on: Sept 23, 2025 01:50 am IST

Four of the injured are in critical condition, while the condition of seven others is stable.

A three-storey house collapsed in Indore's Ranipura area on Monday night following rains. Eleven people were rescued from the debris and admitted to a government hospital, while at least two are feared trapped, officials said.

Eleven people were rescued from the debris and admitted to a government hospital, while at least two are feared trapped, officials said (Representational Image)(ANI)
The rescued have been admitted to Maharaja Yeshwant Rao Hospital.

Four of the injured are in critical condition, while the condition of seven others is stable, Arvind Ghanghoria, dean of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, told PTI.

The hospital is part of the college setup.

Meanwhile, police and administration are continuing relief and rescue operations at the scene, as at least two more people are feared trapped under the debris.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said that preliminary information suggests the building was 8 to 10 years old.

The mayor added that a portion of the building fell on a neighbouring building, too.

Eyewitnesses reported that, as a precautionary measure, electricity has been cut off in the Ranipura area for relief and rescue operations, and police are trying to clear the crowd of onlookers from the scene.

