Since the child did not know the accused man's name, school officials showed pictures and CCTV footage of the day of the incident, from which the man was identified as Vikas.
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"CCTV footage shows the accused roaming around the school premises with chocolates in his pocket. It is alleged that he followed the minor when she went to the washroom, offered her chocolate, and assaulted her under the staircase," a police official said.
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"CCTV footage shows the accused roaming around the school premises with chocolates in his pocket. It is alleged that he followed the minor when she went to the washroom, offered her chocolate, and assaulted her under the staircase," a police official said.
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After this, the police were informed, and an FIR was filed under the sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
As per Delhi Police, the accused had been driving a cab for the private school for eight months. Further investigation also revealed videos on the man's phone of him feeding chocolates to young children.
The police are now working to identify the other children seen in the videos to provide them with necessary counselling. The CCTV footage from the school has also been taken into custody as part of the probe..
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Home/India News/3-year-old sexually abused by cab driver at Delhi private school, case filed
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