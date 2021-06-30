Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 4 army jawans dead, 2 injured as truck falls in gorge in Sikkim
india news

4 army jawans dead, 2 injured as truck falls in gorge in Sikkim

A local claimed that the Jawaharlal Nehru Road, connecting Gangtok with Nathula near Indo- China border, was being widened and many used to drive at high speed at the stretch.
By Pramod Giri
UPDATED ON JUN 30, 2021 08:59 PM IST
The truck was headed to Gangtok with six jawans and is believed to have skidded off Jawaharlal Nehru Road due to bad weather conditions. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

An army truck fell into a 600 feet deep gorge around 10 kms from Sikkim’s capital of Gangtok, killing four jawans and causing serious injuries to two others on Wednesday morning, police said. They were all from the Kumaon Regiment.

The truck was headed to Gangtok with six jawans and is believed to have skidded off Jawaharlal Nehru Road due to bad weather conditions, police said.

“The accident occurred around 8.30 am. One jawan died on the spot. The other three died in the army hospital at Gangtok. Two jawans are in critical condition,” East District’s superintendent of police Siva Prasad said.

“It was raining at that time. The truck landed 600 feet below the road,” said Kumar Chettri, a local resident of the 6th Mile area, where the accident took place.

Chettri added that the Jawaharlal Nehru Road, connecting Gangtok with Nathula near Indo- China border, was being widened and many used to drive at high speed at the stretch.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Woman’s adorable dance with grandfather will surely melt your heart. Watch

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan light up Instagram with their gorgeous photo

Rare venomous snake found in Uttarakhand, first in the state

Puppy gets a smaller puppy pal and she can’t control her excitement. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Gold Price Today
Raj Kaushal
Covaxin
LinkedIn
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP