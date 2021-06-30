4 army jawans dead, 2 injured as truck falls in gorge in Sikkim

An army truck fell into a 600 feet deep gorge around 10 kms from Sikkim’s capital of Gangtok, killing four jawans and causing serious injuries to two others on Wednesday morning, police said. They were all from the Kumaon Regiment.

The truck was headed to Gangtok with six jawans and is believed to have skidded off Jawaharlal Nehru Road due to bad weather conditions, police said.

“The accident occurred around 8.30 am. One jawan died on the spot. The other three died in the army hospital at Gangtok. Two jawans are in critical condition,” East District’s superintendent of police Siva Prasad said.

“It was raining at that time. The truck landed 600 feet below the road,” said Kumar Chettri, a local resident of the 6th Mile area, where the accident took place.

Chettri added that the Jawaharlal Nehru Road, connecting Gangtok with Nathula near Indo- China border, was being widened and many used to drive at high speed at the stretch.