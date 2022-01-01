4 dead in Haryana landslide; Anil Vij says rescue teams, Army at spot

Four people have so far died in the Haryana mine landslide, confirmed state home minister Anil Vij. The incident happened at the mining site in Bhiwani district of the northern state after a portion of stone mine crashed down on the workers, reportedly owing to a landslide.

Taking to Twitter, Vij said that the local administration is taking care of the rescue operation. He added that a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been called from Ghaziabad and another of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been summoned from Madhuban.

“An Army unit has been called from Hisar,” the minister further wrote in the tweet.

The incident has left more than half a dozen vehicle stranded, while at least four people were earlier reported to have been trapped. Soon after the incident was reported, Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal reached the mining spot, however, he wasn't able to give “exact figures” at the time.

The exact reason behind the collapse of the portion of the stone is yet to be ascertained. Locals said mining activities were halted a few days before.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar also expressed grief over the “unfortunate” incident, saying that he is in constant touch with the local administration to make sure speedy “rescue operations and immediate assistance to the injured” are provided.

