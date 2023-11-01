Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / 4 detained for waving Palestinian flag during Pakistan-Bangladesh match in Kolkata

4 detained for waving Palestinian flag during Pakistan-Bangladesh match in Kolkata

PTI |
Nov 01, 2023 02:37 AM IST

Sources in the Kolkata Police said initial probe found out that the four, all in their mid-twenties, were protesting against the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Four people were temporarily detained at Maidan police station here for waving Palestinian flag during the Pakistan-Bangladesh World Cup cricket match at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday, police said.

Kolkata: Kolkata Police personnel at Eden Gardens during ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Pakistan(PTI)

"After preliminary questioning, all the four have left Maidan PS. They are residents of Bally, Ekbalpore and Karaya PS areas," a senior police officer said.

"We had detained them for waving the Palestinian flag near Gate 6 and Block G1," the IPS officer told PTI.

"Policemen posted at Eden Gardens initially could not understand what the protesters were up to. Then they waved the Palestine flag before being detained. They, however, did not raise any slogan," he added.

Sources in the Kolkata Police said initial probe found out that the four, all in their mid-twenties, were protesting against the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza and chose the international match for their stir.

