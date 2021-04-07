4 die, scores hospitalised due to drinking water contamination in Andhra

Four persons, including two women, died and scores of others were hospitalised in the last 24 hours due to severe gastroenteritis triggered by contaminated drinking water in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district, officials said.

Three residents of Nandyal city died on Tuesday evening while under treatment at different hospitals in the district and the fourth victim, a 50-year-old woman, died in a hospital at Adoni town on Wednesday morning. Officials said the three victims from Nandyal also suffered from other health complications.

“A 35-year-old man was a chronic alcoholic and died while under treatment at a private hospital following symptoms of diarrhoea. Another 56-year-old man, suffering from kidney-ailments, was referred to government general hospital at Kurnool, where he breathed his last. Another 80-year-old woman, who also suffered from symptoms of diarrhoea, died due to age-related issues,” Kurnool district medical and health officer Dr Rama Giddaiah said.

According to the District Medical and Health Office (DMHO), as many as 15 persons from Aruna Jyothi Nagar in Adoni town were admitted to the local hospital on Tuesday evening due to gastroenteritis. “Of them, eight members were under 10 years and the other seven were adults. Of the adults, a 50-year-old woman died at about 8.20 am on Wednesday, while being referred to a private nursing home. The condition of all the others was stable,” Giddaiah said.

The district authorities have found that the people suffered from gastroenteritis after consuming water at Maremma Durgamma Devara, a folk festival at Gorakallu in Panyam block.

“We have set up a health camp at Gorakallu, where 35 cases of diarrhoea were reported. A team of doctors treated 30 cases and referred the remaining five cases to Nandyal government hospital,” the DMHO said.

District collector G Veerapandian directed authorities to stop drinking water supply from Gorakallu and to ensure clean and safe drinking water supply with adequate sewage management and sanitation.

Water samples from the affected areas have been sent for testing. “The ASHA health workers are doing a door-to-door survey and are supplying oral rehydration solution sachets to the people in the area,” Giddaiah said.

Adoni MLA Y Sai Prasad Reddy said municipal authorities must clean water tanks regularly and said the officials had failed in their duties. “I have been closely monitoring the situation and have ensured the best possible treatment to the patients,” he said.