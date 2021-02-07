Home / India News / 4 get 5-yr-jail for ragging, abetting suicide of 18-year-old
4 get 5-yr-jail for ragging, abetting suicide of 18-year-old

The court also imposed a fine of ₹8,000 on each of them. “With promising dreams, talented and competent children go to universities, colleges and schools. But end their lives due to the torture of ragging...,” the judge observed.
A district court in Bhopal on Friday sentenced four women to five years in prison after holding them guilty of ragging and abetment of suicide of an 18-year-old girl in 2013, said a government advocate.

Additional district judge Anil Ranjan Samadhiya pronounced the judgement against Nidhi Magre(27), Deepti Solanki(28), Kirti Gaur(28) and Divyanshi Sharma(27) under section 306 (abetment of suicide). The court also imposed a fine of 8,000 on each of them. “With promising dreams, talented and competent children go to universities, colleges and schools. But end their lives due to the torture of ragging...,” the judge observed.

Government advocate Khalid Qureshi said, “One of the faculty member Manish Gupta was acquitted by the court.”

Talking about the case, Qureshi said, “A second-year Bachelor of Pharmacy student of RKDF College in Bhopal died by suicide on August 6, 2013. Police had recovered a suicide note in which she blamed four seniors and a faculty member for harassing her.”

“The 4 seniors used to force her to complete their assignments . The girl complained to the faculty but no action was taken. When the four came to know about it, they had started mentally torturing her. Upset with this, the girl committed suicide,” he added.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

