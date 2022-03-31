4 held for gang-raping nurse in Bengaluru

Four professional swimmers have been arrested for allegedly gangraping a 22-year-old nurse in the state capital, police said on Wednesday.

As per a complaint, one of the suspects has befriended the woman through a dating app and later invited her home, where she was gangraped by the four men, said officials of Sanjay Nagar police station.

All the four accused -- Rajath, Shiv Rana, Dev Saroha and Yogesh Kumar – were in their twenties and were from Gurugram in Haryana. They had come to Bengaluru three months ago for a training session and had rented a house in the city.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred on March 24. After befriending the woman, Rajath invited her for dinner at a hotel on New BEL Road. Following the dinner, he invited her home. When they reached home, the three others were in the house but she went into one of the rooms. Following these four men reportedly took turns and raped her.

Following the incident, she sought help in the early hours of March 25 by calling her friends and was rescued after they turned up at the house. She then filed a complaint with the Sanjay Nagar police later in the day.

The accused were reportedly on the run after they learned of the police complaint. However, a special team was formed to nab the four and they were arrested from different parts of the Karnataka capital. Rajath was trying to flee the city and was arrested at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, while another accused was detained near Basavanagudi and the two others were detained near Chickpet.

They have been produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. The woman has undergone a medical test, in which rape was established, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Vinayak Patil.

In another incident, the manager of a gurukul school in Mysore was arrested on Wednesday after 18 girl students levelled sexual harassment charges against him. The Gurukul manager has been identified as Girish (40). The students from across the state are studying at the gurukul.

Police said the gurukul has been providing free education, accommodation and food to girl students, who are below 18 years and come from poor backgrounds.

The incident came to light after a music teacher was appointed in the gurukul. The teacher observed the misbehaviour of the manager and reported it to the Child Welfare Committee with evidence.

Following the complaint, the committee members visited the gurukul and recorded statements of the girl students. It was found in the preliminary investigations that the allegations against the accused manager were true.

The girls have been shifted to an observation home and children’s home, an official said.