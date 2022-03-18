4 held in Rajasthan for selling fake helicopter tickets to Vaishno Devi pilgrims

A gang of four people allegedly involved in duping Vaishno Devi pilgrims by selling them fake helicopter tickets was busted, a police spokesman said here on Thursday.

All the four were arrested from Kota in Rajasthan during a joint operation by Cyber police Jammu and Rajasthan police, he said.

He said the gang was busted following complaints lodged by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, heli-service providers of shrine board and several pilgrims early this month, regarding fake online sites offering helicopter tickets to pilgrims intending to visit the shrine.

Cyber police Jammu lodged an FIR and during the course of investigation, it obtained information from domain provider ‘GoDaddy’ about these fake websites.

Based on the analysis of IP address, domain registration details as well as other details of around 40 such fake websites, the technical team zeroed in on the common IP user and found out the whereabouts of the fraudsters in Kota (Rajasthan), the spokesman said.

Based on the proceedings, a special team was constituted by Superintendent of Police, Cyber Jammu, Naresh Singh, and sent to Rajasthan to arrest the fraudsters, he said.

The spokesman said Sunil Chawla, Deepak, Gajanand and Monu Pankaj were arrested.

Police team also seized incriminating material from them and after obtaining transit remand, brought them to Jammu for further investigation.