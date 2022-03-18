Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 4 held in Rajasthan for selling fake helicopter tickets to Vaishno Devi pilgrims
india news

4 held in Rajasthan for selling fake helicopter tickets to Vaishno Devi pilgrims

Cyber police Jammu lodged an FIR and during the course of investigation, it obtained information from domain provider ‘GoDaddy’ about these fake websites.
Based on the proceedings, a special team was constituted by Superintendent of Police, Cyber Jammu, Naresh Singh, and sent to Rajasthan to arrest the fraudsters, a police spokesman said.(Getty images. Representative image)
Published on Mar 18, 2022 10:29 AM IST
PTI |

A gang of four people allegedly involved in duping Vaishno Devi pilgrims by selling them fake helicopter tickets was busted, a police spokesman said here on Thursday.

All the four were arrested from Kota in Rajasthan during a joint operation by Cyber police Jammu and Rajasthan police, he said.

He said the gang was busted following complaints lodged by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, heli-service providers of shrine board and several pilgrims early this month, regarding fake online sites offering helicopter tickets to pilgrims intending to visit the shrine.

Cyber police Jammu lodged an FIR and during the course of investigation, it obtained information from domain provider ‘GoDaddy’ about these fake websites.

Based on the analysis of IP address, domain registration details as well as other details of around 40 such fake websites, the technical team zeroed in on the common IP user and found out the whereabouts of the fraudsters in Kota (Rajasthan), the spokesman said.

Based on the proceedings, a special team was constituted by Superintendent of Police, Cyber Jammu, Naresh Singh, and sent to Rajasthan to arrest the fraudsters, he said.

RELATED STORIES

The spokesman said Sunil Chawla, Deepak, Gajanand and Monu Pankaj were arrested.

Police team also seized incriminating material from them and after obtaining transit remand, brought them to Jammu for further investigation.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP