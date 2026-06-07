4 injured during protest against Assam Rifles outpost in Manipur’s Ukhrul: Cop

At least four persons were injured during a confrontation with Assam Rifles personnel at New Heaven village in Manipur’s Ukhrul district on Sunday over a protest against establishment of an Assam Rifles’ outpost, police said.

The villagers alleged that 40 Assam Rifles personnel posted at Lambui village. (HT Sourced Photo)

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Ukhrul district police control room told HT that the incident occurred around 4pm at New Heaven village under the jurisdiction of Sansad police station in Ukhrul.

The villagers alleged that 40 Assam Rifles personnel posted at Lambui village, attempted to establish an outpost at New Heaven without prior consultation with the village authority. Demanding a halt to the outpost’s construction, local people, including women and student bodies, demonstrated a protest at the village.

Officers further said the situation turned tense when security forces attempted to disperse the protestors, allegedly firing several live rounds and resorting to a lathi charge.

According to villagers, the Assam Rifles personnel carried out the action against the protestors in the absence of an executive magistrate.

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{{^usCountry}} The protestors demanded the removal of the Assam Rifles outpost from the village, saying that they had lost confidence in the force and were concerned about the safety of their lives and properties. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The protestors demanded the removal of the Assam Rifles outpost from the village, saying that they had lost confidence in the force and were concerned about the safety of their lives and properties. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ukhrul district police told HT, “The situation is under control and the Assam Rifles has forcibly occupied the outpost; however, the law and order situation in the area is tense.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ukhrul district police told HT, “The situation is under control and the Assam Rifles has forcibly occupied the outpost; however, the law and order situation in the area is tense.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Tension remains in Ukhrul district following a twin ambush incident carried out by unidentified armed persons in Kangpokpi and Noney districts that killed four civilians, including three church leaders and one Naga man. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tension remains in Ukhrul district following a twin ambush incident carried out by unidentified armed persons in Kangpokpi and Noney districts that killed four civilians, including three church leaders and one Naga man. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In the aftermath of the twin ambushes, 48 civilians from Kuki and Naga communities were taken hostage. On May 15, 14 people from each community were freed. However, according to civil bodies from both communities, 14 Kuki civilians and six Naga civilians are still being held hostage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the aftermath of the twin ambushes, 48 civilians from Kuki and Naga communities were taken hostage. On May 15, 14 people from each community were freed. However, according to civil bodies from both communities, 14 Kuki civilians and six Naga civilians are still being held hostage. {{/usCountry}}

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Recently, on May 29 unidentified armed persons carried out an ambush along Imphal-Nagaland national highway (NH 202). This ambush occurred during the movement of a goods convoy accompanied by security forces, killing one truck driver (a West Bengal resident) and causing bullet injuries to one Manipur police personnel.

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