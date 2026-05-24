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4 injured in Odisha hydropower station fire, 2 crore equipment damaged: Official

Fire at Odisha’s Machhkund Hydroelectric Power Project injured four workers and damaged equipment worth over ₹2 crore, disrupting power generation.

Published on: May 24, 2026 11:39 am IST
By Debabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
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Four persons were injured after a fire broke out at the 120 MW Machhkund Hydroelectric Power Project in Odisha’s Koraput district on Friday afternoon, disrupting power generation and damaging equipment worth over 2 crore, with officials saying on Sunday that it may take at least six months for the hydel unit to resume operations.

No casualties were reported, though four workers sustained minor injuries and are undergoing treatment, officials said. (Screengrab)

The blaze, suspected to have been triggered by the bursting of a Current Transformer (CT) connected to a 2.5 MVA, 11/0.4 kV transformer outside the powerhouse, spread rapidly through cable networks and engulfed sections of the ageing hydroelectric facility at Machhkund under Lamtaput block.

No casualties were reported, though four workers sustained minor injuries and are undergoing treatment, officials said.

Project authorities said the blaze also affected two turbines and critical operational infrastructure.

“The fire first broke out near the vacuum circuit breaker and spread through the cables to the powerhouse. All operators present at the station were evacuated safely and there was no loss of life,” a senior project official said.

Employees at the site said panic spread across the station after a sudden loud explosion was heard from the control room area.

“The project is old and maintenance is crucial. We are assessing the extent of the damage and efforts are underway to restore power generation at the earliest,” an official associated with the project said.

The Machhkund Hydroelectric Power Project, jointly owned by the Odisha and Andhra Pradesh governments under a 50:50 arrangement, is operated and administered by the Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO). Under the agreement, both states share the electricity generated as well as maintenance costs equally.

 
koraput district electricity supply power generation
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