Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 8.22-carat diamond, 40 lakh: 4 labourers find a diamond in Panna after 15-year hunt
india news

8.22-carat diamond, 40 lakh: 4 labourers find a diamond in Panna after 15-year hunt

One of the labourers, who found the gem, has said that they found the diamond after spending the last 15 years quarrying in various mines.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 11:10 AM IST
A miner said they will use the money from the auction of the diamond to give a better life and education to their children. (Reuters File Photo/Representative Image)

Fours labourers have found an 8.22-carat diamond worth at least 40 lakh from a mine in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district after looking for the gems for more than a decade, news agency PTI reported citing an official. Panna collector Sanjay Kumar Mishra told reporters that Ratanlal Prajapati and others found the diamond from leased land in the Hirapur Tapariyan area of the district. The diamond will be put up for auction later this month along with other gems, Mishra said.

Officials have said the proceeds from the auction of the raw diamonds would be given to the respective miners after deduction of government royalty and taxes, according to PTI. Officials also said that the auction of the latest precious stone found by the labourers and 139 other diamonds will start from September 21. Local experts say the diamond found by the labourers may fetch up to 40 lakh, it reported.

Also read | Diamond excavation plummets in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna

Raghuvir Prajapati, one of the labourers who found the gem, told reporters that they spent the last 15 years quarrying in various mines in their quest to find diamonds. “We leased small mines in different areas for the past 15 years but did not find any diamond. This year, we have been mining on leased land at Hirapur Tapariyan for the past six months and were pleasantly surprised to find a diamond weighing 8.22 carat,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

Also read | Diamond believed to be world's third-largest unearthed in Botswana

Raghuvir Prajapati said he and his partners will use the money from the auction of the diamond for providing a better life and education to their children.

PTI cited officials as saying that Panna district, which is more than 380km from the state capital of Bhopal, has reserves estimated to be containing diamonds totalling 12 lakh carats.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
diamonds panna
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Engineers Day 2021: Remembering M Visvesvaraya on his 160th birth anniversary

Nitin Gadkari says rare to find a happy politician

Kerala continues to account for more than 50% of daily Covid cases

Tribal welfare among top priorities of govt: J&K L-G
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET SS 2021 registration
Hindi Diwas 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
Covid vaccine
MS Dhoni
Abdul Ghani Baradar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP