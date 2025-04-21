Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

4 men barge into Goa businessman’s house at midnight, rob them of gold, cash

ByGerard de Souza
Apr 21, 2025 09:48 PM IST

Police said the robbers locked Jaiprakash Dempo, 77, in the toilet and tied his wife, Padmini, 70, to the bed before spending the next four hours ransacking the house

PANAJI: The Goa police on Monday said it has formed multiple teams to track down a gang of at least four armed robbers who broke into a prominent Goa businessman’s house and robbed them of gold and cash.

Jaiprakash Dempo, 77, and his wife Padmini Dempo, 70, were at home when the robbers entered their bungalow (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Jaiprakash Dempo, 77, and his wife Padmini Dempo, 70, were at home when the robbers entered their bungalow (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the robbers, armed with knives, struck around Saturday midnight when they barged into their bungalow in state capital Panaji’s Dona Paula locality after tying up the security guard.

Jaiprakash Dempo, 77, and his wife Padmini Dempo, 70, were at home. Police said the robbers locked Jaiprakash in the toilet and tied his wife to the bed before spending the next four hours ransacking the house. They left around 4am on Sunday with an unspecified amount of gold and about 3 lakh in cash.

A police officer familiar with the investigation said the family has reported 1 kg gold was missing.

“Four to five unidentified persons entered the residence of the victim at Nagali Hills, Dona Paula, and committed robbery of ornaments and cash. In this connection, an FIR has been registered at Panaji Police Station… Multiple teams of Goa Police have been formed to investigate the case and trace the accused at the earliest,” superintendent of police (crime) Rahul Gupta, said.

The robbery was discovered on Sunday morning when the family’s household help reached the house and found the elderly couple tied up.

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao hit out at the administration for what he described as a “collapse of law and order in the state.

“It is shocking to see that robbers armed with daggers have now started to target houses, even those with security guards and senior citizens. Nobody is safe in Goa as robbers have overpowered [the] police system, which is non-functional and patrolling by police is ineffective. Nakabandis are conducted only after crime happens. Police should stress on prevention of crimes rather than boasting on detection,” he said.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 4 men barge into Goa businessman’s house at midnight, rob them of gold, cash
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On