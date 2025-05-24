4 of family found dead in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswa, police suspects suicide

Four members of a family were found dead in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, police said on Saturday. Police said an investigation has been started, and all angles are being examined.(Pixabay/Representative)

The bodies of Krishna Kumar (40), his wife Doli Devi (35) and their minor daughters were found hanging from the ceiling of their house in Gamharia's Chitragupt Nagar in Adityapur police station area in Jharkhand on Friday night, they said.

It is suspected that they died by suicide as they were in depression after Kumar was diagnosed with cancer, police said.

Kumar was a senior manager at a steel plant in Gamharia, they said. Police said an investigation has been started, and all angles are being examined.