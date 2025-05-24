Search Search
Saturday, May 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

4 of family found dead in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswa, police suspects suicide

PTI |
May 24, 2025 03:14 PM IST

The bodies of Krishna Kumar (40), his wife Doli Devi (35) and their minor daughters were found hanging from the ceiling of their house.

Four members of a family were found dead in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, police said on Saturday.

Police said an investigation has been started, and all angles are being examined.(Pixabay/Representative)
Police said an investigation has been started, and all angles are being examined.(Pixabay/Representative)

The bodies of Krishna Kumar (40), his wife Doli Devi (35) and their minor daughters were found hanging from the ceiling of their house in Gamharia's Chitragupt Nagar in Adityapur police station area in Jharkhand on Friday night, they said.

It is suspected that they died by suicide as they were in depression after Kumar was diagnosed with cancer, police said.

Kumar was a senior manager at a steel plant in Gamharia, they said. Police said an investigation has been started, and all angles are being examined.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 4 of family found dead in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswa, police suspects suicide
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On