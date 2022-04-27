4 SDPI men held in RSS leader murder

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the murder of Rashtriya Swaymsevak Sangh (RSS) leader S K Sreenivasan on Tuesday arrested four workers of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), officials said.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Vijay Sakhre, who is supervising the investigation, said all arrested directly participated in the crime, and the vehicles they used were also seized. The arrested were identified as Abdul Rehman, M Firoze, P Basith and Rishil. The ADGP said total arrests in the case have now increased to 13.

According to Sakhre, Basith and Rishil prepared the hit list of RSS leaders and later zeroed in on Sreenivasan. He said assailants came on three scooters, and a red car carrying weapons followed them. Earlier, SDPI offices and houses of many leaders were searched in connection with the crime. “We are doing our investigation scientifically. We will ensure the guilty will be punished,” Sakhre said.

Earlier this month, Palakkad district reported two back-to-back political murders -- SDPI leader Subair was hacked to death on April 15, and RSS leader Sreenivasan was murdered the next day in an apparent retaliatory attack, according to police. The SIT had earlier arrested three RSS workers in connection with Subair’s murder case.

The SDPI said its workers and family members were harassed by police and many leaders were detained without any reason. “It seems the police are working at the behest of the RSS. We will organise a state-wide protest against the highly-biased investigation” said state general secretary PK Usman.