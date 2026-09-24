4 security personnel including 2 UP cops arrested for Amroha farmhouse gang rape

Two Uttar Pradesh Police personnel and two other Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have been arrested in connection with the gang rape of a 24-year-old woman from Haryana in Amroha district, police said.

Amroha superintendent of police (SP) Lakhan Singh Yadav said the woman was a resident of Fatehabad in Haryana. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

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Amroha superintendent of police (SP) Lakhan Singh Yadav said the woman, a resident of Fatehabad in Haryana, was contacted by an acquaintance on September 20 who put her in touch with CRPF sub-inspector Mohit, a resident of UP’s Muzaffarnagar district. She met Mohit in Sonipat on September 21, and they planned a visit to religious places in Amroha.

The two allegedly travelled to Meerut and were joined by Mohit’s colleague, CRPF head constable Lalaram Yadav, a resident of Alwar, Rajasthan.

On the evening of September 22, Mohit and Lalaram allegedly went with the woman to Hasanpur, picking up UP Police sub-inspector Sanjay Tomar along the way. The three allegedly brought her to a farmhouse on the Atrasi-Hasanpur road, where they rented two rooms. Police said UP Police head constable Pramod arranged food and alcohol for the group.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the woman’s complaint, Mohit, Yadav and Tomar subsequently took turns sexually assaulting her at the farmhouse. Pramod later allegedly entered the room and attempted to rape her, but she managed to push him out and lock the door. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the woman’s complaint, Mohit, Yadav and Tomar subsequently took turns sexually assaulting her at the farmhouse. Pramod later allegedly entered the room and attempted to rape her, but she managed to push him out and lock the door. {{/usCountry}}

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The woman told the police that she searched online for a police helpline number and contacted the police at around 6 am on Wednesday.

Police teams from Hasanpur and Rajabpur police stations reached the farmhouse, rescued the woman and took the four persons into custody.

“Based on the victim’s complaint, an FIR has been registered against the four accused under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for abduction or enticement and gangrape. All four have been arrested and remanded in judicial custody,” SP Lakhan Singh Yadav said.

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Yadav said departmental proceedings were also initiated against the local sub-inspector after his suspension. A report has also been sent to CRPF recommending strict disciplinary action against the two CRPF personnel.

Hasanpur Kotwali in-charge Amar Pal Singh said the farmhouse where the alleged incident took place reportedly belongs to an independent MLA from Uttarakhand. Police have questioned the property’s manager as part of the investigation.

In a post on X, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav described the incident as a stain on the police force which, he said, no amount of patronage could erase. He said when governance was based on crime, the police force also becomes corrupt.