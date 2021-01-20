4 soldiers injured in Pak shelling in Akhnoor, but no infiltration bid: Army

Four soldiers were injured on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday when a Pakistani shell exploded in Akhnoor sector of Jammu district, the Army said Wednesday.

However, the Army denied reports in a section of the media that there was a major infiltration bid in the Keri Battal area in Akhnoor on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday in which three militants were killed.

“There is no official version of an infiltration bid foiled in Akhnoor. Everyone is playing his own game. The army has not given any statement,” Udhampur-based Defence spokesman Col Abhinav Navneet said referring to some media reports.

“It is true that four jawans were injured in a ceasefire violation. They were evacuated to Command Hospital in Udhampur and are stable. However, reports of an infiltration bid being foiled and three militants killed are not true,” he said.

A police officer in Akhnoor also substantiated the army’s claims and said that four soldiers were injured in a ceasefire violation when a two-inch mortar from across the Line of Control (LoC) exploded near them. “Our soldiers also retaliated to the enemy fire,” he said.

The officer also said that he had no reports with him of a major infiltration bid being foiled and three militants killed in the firefight.

“Since no bodies have been recovered, how could we say that three militants have been gunned down?” he asked.