4 vacancies in Rajya Sabha following assembly elections

The vacancies have come up in Rajya Sabha after the latest round of assembly elections as the members of Parliament occupying these seats got elected in their state assemblies. Some of the members will also serve as ministers in their respective states
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON MAY 17, 2021 09:42 AM IST
Four vacancies have come up in Rajya Sabha after the latest round of assembly elections as the members of Parliament occupying these seats got elected in their state assemblies. Some of the members will also serve as ministers in their respective states.

Trinamool Congress MP Dr. Manas Bhuyan, who got elected to Rajya Sabha on 2017, had contested assembly polls and is now the Water Resources Investigation and Development minister of the state.

Similarly, R. Vaithilingam of AIADMK, who was set to retire in 2022 in the Upper House, resigned from Parliament after he won from Orathanadu constituency. He is be in the Opposition bench of the Tamil Nadu assembly.

His party colleague, KP Munusamy, also resigned from Parliament to become a member of the Tamil Nadu assembly. Munusamy won the Veppanahalli constituency. Another Rajya Sabha MP, Biswajit Daimary from Assam, quit the Upper House. According to some state officials, the BJP MLA is tipped to be the next Speaker of the state assembly.

Nominated MP Swapan Dasgupta had resigned from the House before contesting Bengal election from the Tarakeshwar seat.

As per the procedure, by-elections will take place to fill up these vacancies in the Rajya Sabha. While the Trinamool and the BJP would be able to retain the seats vacated by their MPs, in Tamil Nadu, both seats vacated by the AIADMK MPs are likely to go to the ruling DMK. While the four seats in Assam, Bengal and Tamil Nadu would face by-polls, the President of India will have to nominate an eminent person for Dasgupta’s seat. The rules, however, also allow renomination of Dasgupta.

Also Read | No virtual meetings of House panels possible as of now: RS to Kharge

