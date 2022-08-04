Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 4 workers killed after inhaling toxic gas in Haryana factory

4 workers killed after inhaling toxic gas in Haryana factory

india news
Published on Aug 04, 2022 12:53 AM IST
Four workers at a factory in Haryana’s Jhajjar district were killed on Wednesday after they inhaled toxic gas emanating from a tank used for dumping liquid waste and other garbage, officials said.
The workers were rushed to a private hospital where four of them, all from Uttar Pradesh, were declared brought dead.
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

Four workers at a factory in Haryana’s Jhajjar district were killed on Wednesday after they inhaled toxic gas emanating from a tank used for dumping liquid waste and other garbage, officials said.

The incident took place at a gas kit paper manufacturing unit in Rohad village in Bahadurgarh. “The incident took place in the afternoon when the tank was being cleaned through a pipe attached with a tractor. One of the workers entered the tank to help the tractor operator lift the garbage. He fell unconscious after inhaling toxic gas. Five others also suffered when they entered the tank to rescue him,” Jhajjar deputy commissioner Captain Shakti Singh said. “A joint committee of local officials at the department of industrial safety and fire service have been directed to probe the incident.”

The workers were rushed to a private hospital where four of them, all from Uttar Pradesh, were declared brought dead. The remaining two have been admitted to the ICU. htc

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP