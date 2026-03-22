40 fall ill after consuming adulterated toddy in Tamil Nadu, 4 critical

At least 40 people fell ill, with four in critical condition, after allegedly consuming adulterated toddy laced with sedative pills in the Gundadam area of Tiruppur district, police said on Sunday. While the sale of unfermented 'Neera' is permitted under specific regulations in the state, the sale of fermented toddy remains illegal in Tamil Nadu. (HT Photo/Representational Image)

The victims, mostly local farm labourers, complained of severe vomiting, dizziness, and fainting shortly after consuming the fermented palm wine from an illegal vending point near a coconut grove on Saturday evening.

According to preliminary investigations, the toddy was allegedly spiked with a cocktail of sedative tablets, often used in psychiatric treatments, to increase its intoxicating effect.

"Four individuals who were found unconscious were rushed to the Dharapuram Government Hospital and later shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for specialised treatment. Their condition is stated to be stable but they remain under observation," a senior police official said.

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The local administration has launched a massive crackdown on illegal toddy tapping and vending in the Gundadam and Dharapuram belts. The Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) has reportedly sealed several sites and seized samples of the contaminated beverage for forensic analysis.

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While the sale of unfermented 'Neera' is permitted under specific regulations in the state, the sale of fermented toddy remains illegal in Tamil Nadu. This has often led to the rise of illicit "shacks" where vendors use harmful additives like alprazolam or chloral hydrate to mimic the strength of high-quality toddy.

Further investigation is underway.