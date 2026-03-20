Ghaziabad: 42-yr-old man jumps to death from 13th floor, mother found dead inside home

Ghaziabad: A 42-year-old man allegedly jumped to death from 13th floor of a high-rise in Kavi Nagar, while his mother was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside their ground-floor flat on Thursday afternoon, police officials said, adding that no suicide note was found. Officials said the man lived with his mother in the flat while his wife and son stayed in a flat at another township near National Highway-9, which was also near the high-rise from where the man jumped. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Officials said a police team visited the spot of the suicide on being informed around 1:50 pm. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital by police but was declared brought dead.

“On visiting the victim’s ground-floor flat, we found his mother’s body, aged 70, under mysterious circumstances,” Suryabali Maurya, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Kavi Nagar circle told HT.

“The body had developed rigor mortis (the temporary, post-mortem stiffening of muscles caused by chemical change). There was a foul smell in the flat. It seemed the body was at least two days old. We have sent it for an autopsy, Prima facie, there were no visible injury marks on the body. The autopsy will reveal if it was a natural death or if any foul play was involved,” Maurya added.

Officials said the man lived with his mother in the flat while his wife and son stayed in a flat at another township near National Highway-9, which was also near the high-rise from where the man jumped.

“After the incident, his wife told police that he had not been earning anything for the past four months. Before that, he was doing some online astrology work. Upon inquiry from locals it was found that the deceased had not informed anyone about his mother’s death,” the ACP added.

Shyam Sundar, one of the guards of the high-rise, told HT that he, along with residents, rushed to the spot after hearing the loud sound of the fall. “The man had fallen face down at the spot. We soon informed the maintenance staff, who then informed the police. About five minutes later, he was identified as a resident.”

“Normally, the man’s behaviour was cordial with others, and his mother also came out for walks. She did not seem to be suffering any health complication,” Sundar added.

Residents said that the deceased and his mother stayed at their three-room flat, and there was no information with anyone about the death of his mother till the police arrived on Thursday afternoon.

“The body of his mother was lying on bed in the flat, and the fan was on. The body had a blanket on it, and there was smell in the flat.” a resident told HT, requesting anonymity.

“Residents saw him roaming around murmuring in anxious state at about 8am on Thursday. For past two-three days, he had asked his domestic help not to come,” the resident added.