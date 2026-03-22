Ropeway trolley returning from temple falls in Chhattisgarh; 1 dead, 6 injured

A 28-year-old woman was killed and six others were injured after a ropeway trolley crashed while descending from a temple on a hilltop in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district on Sunday, police said. A 28-year-old woman was killed and six others were injured after a ropeway trolley crashed in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district on Sunday, police said. (ANI/ Representative photo)

The accident occurred at around 10 am near Khallari in Bhimkhoj) village when the trolley’s cable snapped, Bagbahra Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Namita Markole said.

“The trolley, which was carrying devotees returning from the Khallari Mata temple, plunged from a height of around 200–300 feet,” she said.

The deceased was identified as Ayushi Satkar (28) from Raipur. Her husband, Rishabh Dhavre (29), and a minor relative, Chhayansh Dhavre (16), were injured along with Govind Swami (47), Namita Swami (48), and two minors — Kushmita Swami (10) and Manshvi Godaria (12).

All six injured were initially taken to a nearby hospital, and four of them were later referred to Raipur for further treatment, police officers said.

The ropeway service is widely used by devotees visiting the Khallari Mata temple, located at an elevation of about 1,100 feet. Pilgrims can also reach the shrine by climbing nearly 900 steps. The victims had visited the temple during the ongoing Navratri festival.

Following the incident, another trolley carrying around 10 passengers, which had just begun ascending, was immediately brought back to the base. Though passengers in that trolley experienced a strong jolt, no major injuries were reported.

Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief over the incident and ordered a detailed probe. In a statement, he termed the accident “extremely tragic and painful,” extended condolences to the bereaved family, and directed officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident. Officials said strict action will be taken against those found responsible.

In a similar incident last year, a BJP leader was injured when a ropeway trolley crashed from a low height near the Bamleshwari Devi hill shrine in Rajnandgaon district.