Drug addict charged with dowry death after he kills wife for refusing money in Gurugram

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in Gurugram for allegedly injecting his wife with a fatal drug after she refused to give him money for substance abuse, police said. The accused, identified as Arun Sharma, was arrested from the Gurugram railway station on Friday night and later confessed to injecting his 23-year-old wife Kajal Sharma at their residence. However, investigators said the intention may have been to render her unconscious so he could take money, not necessarily to kill her, HT earlier reported. Gurugram police later charged the accused with dowry death after his wife died from a drug injection. (HT Photo/Subhash Sharma)

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How the incident unfolded Police said Arun, a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad, had worked as a radiology technician at a hospital in Sector 9 but quit his job in November around the time of his marriage. Kajal, a nurse at the same hospital, had known him for nearly two years before they got married. According to officials, Arun was addicted to drugs and frequently demanded money from his wife, leading to repeated arguments between the couple.

Earlier this month, Kajal had moved to her parents’ home due to ongoing disputes, and Arun later joined her there. On Tuesday night, the couple reportedly had another argument after Arun demanded money to buy drugs and Kajal refused. The next morning, he allegedly injected her with a substance on her left hand and fled after stealing cash. He told police he was under the influence of drugs at the time.

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Officers recovered a syringe, needle and an anaesthetic ampule from the bathroom, while the post-mortem confirmed an intravenous injection mark, with doctors stating that the drug’s side effects led to her death. Following the incident, police registered a case of dowry death against Arun, explaining that such charges apply when a woman dies under unnatural circumstances within seven years of marriage.

The accused has been produced in court and remanded to police custody for further interrogation, including to determine how he procured the drug.

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The case mirrors other recent incidents where medical knowledge or access to drugs has been allegedly misused to commit murder. In a similar case in Bengaluru, a doctor was arrested months after allegedly killing his wife using an anaesthetic overdose, with forensic evidence later confirming the cause of death. Police in that case said the accused exploited his professional expertise to carry out the crime and initially tried to pass it off as natural death.