Chandigarh former cop, wife, son booked for dowry death

A retired UT police inspector, along with his wife and son, has been booked for dowry death after a viscera report revealed that his daughter-in-law had died of poisoning. It had initially been suspected that she had died of a cardiac arrest. It had initially been suspected that she had died of a cardiac arrest. (HT File)

The accused have been identified as Sarwan Singh Virk, who retired as an inspector in the UT police a few months ago, his wife, Gurjit Kaur, and son, Gagandeep Singh.

As per information, the victim, Amandeep Kaur, had got married to the cop’s son in 2021, and the couple, along with their six-month-old daughter, used to live in Canada. A few months ago, they visited India to attend Virk’s retirement party. After the party, the family went off to sleep, and as per their version, Kaur died in her sleep after a heart attack.

But Kaur’s family suspected something fishy and insisted on a viscera test. The test confirmed she had died of poisoning, not heart attack. Following this, a case of dowry death was registered against her in-laws at the Sector 49 police station.

SHO 49 sent to police lines

Meanwhile, owing to the lapses in the police investigation, the station house officer of the Sector 49 police station, Om Parkash, has been sent to police lines. An order regarding this was issued by the UT police on Wednesday. Parkash was the SHO at the time of the incident and sources said his role in ruling the death as a heart attack will be examined.This comes just a day after two UT cops were suspended for their alleged links with criminals behind the Sector 32 firing case. It is suspected that the cops had been facilitating gangsters in extortion attempts by trying to convince the victims to pay up instead of lodging complaints. In another case, the Chandigarh Right to Service Commission had ordered departmental action against three police officials for failing to provide a certified copy of an FIR within the prescribed timeframe, holding them guilty of deficiency and delay in delivering a notified public service under the Right to Service Act.