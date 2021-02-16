40 killed, several missing: What do we know so far about the bus accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi

As many as 40 people lost their lives while several others are reported to be missing after a bus fell into a canal on Tuesday morning in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district. The bus was travelling to the Satna district in the state when the accident occurred. The rescue operation is underway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and said that the local administration was actively involved in the rescue and relief work. Union home minister Amit Shah said that he spoke to Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and all possible was being provided for the rescue operation.

Here is what we know so far about the accident:

1. The bus carrying more than 60 passengers met with the accident at around 8.30am as it fell off a bridge near Patna village in Sidhi district. All passengers were said to be local villagers.

2. Umesh Joga, inspector general of police, Rewa Zone, informed that 40 people have died till now of which one succumbed in the hospital. Joga said the remaining bodies were recovered from the accident site.

3. Teams of local police, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are conducting the rescue operations. News agency ANI reported that seven people have been rescued till now.

4. Chief minister Chouhan called a meeting to discuss the situation and a team of two ministers will visit the accident site. Chouhan said that efforts were being made to remove the bus from the canal adding that he was in constant touch with the teams carrying out the rescue operation.

5. Prime Minister Modi approved an ex-gratia of ₹200,000 each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the families of those who died and said ₹50,000 would be provided to the seriously injured, according to a tweet by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

