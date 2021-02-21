4,070 new Covid-19 cases, 15 deaths recorded in Kerala

Kerala, one of the states where the coronavirus is resurging, recorded 4,070 new cases of the infection and 15 deaths on Sunday, according to news agency ANI. The total number of active cases in the state stood at 58,313 while recoveries reached 9,71,975.

At 552, Kozhikode reported the highest number of cases, followed by Ernakulam at 514 and Kottayam at 440. As many as 29 health workers tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a day after the ministry of health identified Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh where the cases are on the rise, it zeroed in on the areas which need to exercise special caution. Due to Alappuzha’s weekly test positivity rate, the Centre advised the Kerala government to focus more on the district.

Around 400 Covid-19 cases are being recorded in Alappuzha daily, which is not the highest in Kerala. While Kozhikode, Ernakulam, Malappuram have more daily positive cases, Alappuzha is a cause of special concern, according to the ministry, as its weekly positivity rate has increased to 10.7 per cent.

Kerala, along with Chandigarh, Goa, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, also has a weekly positivity rate higher than the national average.

Blaming the sudden rise of infection on carelessness and laxity in containing the spread, the health ministry said a stronger system of surveillance and monitoring of the mutant strains need to be put in place.