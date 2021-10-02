Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh's Basar
india news

4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh's Basar

Published on Oct 02, 2021 01:08 PM IST
Earlier in September, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale hit near Pangin of Arunachal Pradesh.(Reuters/Representative Photo)
ANI | , Basar

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Arunachal Pradesh's Basar on Saturday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 02-10-2021, 10:15:40 IST, Lat: 29.12 & Long: 93.99, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 143 km NNW of Basar, Arunachal Pradesh," NCS tweeted.

Earlier in September, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale hit near Pangin of Arunachal Pradesh.

