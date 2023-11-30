AIIMS-Rishikesh's health update on 41 workers rescued from Uttarkashi tunnel

The 41 workers, who were rescued from the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi on November 28 – 17 days after being trapped in the collapsed road structure, are fit to go home, said doctors at AIIMS-Rishikesh on Thursday.

Rescued workers from the collapsed Silkyara Tunnel being treated at the AIIMS, in Rishikesh, on November 29. (PTI)

“The 41 workers admitted here are from seven different states. The most number of workers are from Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. We have given medical clearance to all of them. Most probably, the workers from Jharkhand and Odisha will be discharged today as we are in touch with nodal officers of these states. Talks are also underway with nodal officers of other states,” news agency ANI quoted Dr Narendra Kumar, assistant professor, hospital administration at AIIMS Rishikesh, as saying.

Briefing the media on their health condition, Dr Ravikant said the workers were thoroughly examined and their blood test, X-ray, and ECG reports were normal, news agency PTI reported.

"They are physically normal and clinically stable. We have given them clearance to return home," he said. The workers were rescued from the tunnel Tuesday night after a long-drawn operation.

The doctor said as they have come out of a tunnel after 17 days, the workers might need acclimatisation. They have been advised to go to the nearest hospital after two weeks for a check-up, the report added.

Jharkhand nodal officer Bhuvnesh said the state government will airlift the workers. "We are taking all of them through an aeroplane. There are 15 workers... First, we will go to Delhi and then to Ranchi. We all have our stay in Jharkhand Bhawan. All the workers are doing well...," Bhuvnesh said.

The tunnel is part of the $1.5 billion Char Dham highway, one of the government's most ambitious projects, which seeks to connect four pilgrimage sites.

Authorities have not said what caused the tunnel to collapse but the region is prone to landslides, earthquakes and floods.

(With inputs from agencies)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail