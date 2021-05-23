Home / India News / 420 doctors died during second covid wave: IMA
Some of the prominent doctors who have succumbed to viral disease include former health minister and physician AK Walia, renowned cardiologist and former head of IMA Dr KK Agarwal and gastroenterologist Dr RK Himthani.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 04:09 AM IST
According to the IMA registry, while Delhi-NCR accounted for 100 deaths of doctors, Bihar recorded 96 and Uttar Pradesh 41. During the first wave of Covid, 747 doctors died.(REUTERS)

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) said on Sunday that at least 420 doctors across the country have succumbed to the Covid-19 infection during the second wave of the pandemic. Nearly one fourth of these deaths have been reported from Delhi, it added.

According to the IMA registry, while Delhi-NCR accounted for 100 deaths of doctors, Bihar recorded 96 and Uttar Pradesh 41. During the first wave of Covid, 747 doctors died.

The IMA started maintaining a registry after the Centre said it had no data on the number of doctors who died in the line of duty during the first wave

“1076 as on 19.05.2021. That is the number of Indian doctors who have sacrificed their lives so far in the fight against Covid...,” said Dr Rajan Sharma, former head of the IMA.

