Home / India News / 4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Manipur's Ukhrul
4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Manipur's Ukhrul

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 23-05-2021, 06:56:42 IST, Lat: 24.79 & Long: 94.94, Depth: 109 Km, Location: 49km ESE of Ukhrul, Manipur, India," the NCS tweeted.
ANI | , Ukhrul
UPDATED ON MAY 23, 2021 10:09 AM IST
On May 15, an earthquake of the same magnitude on the Richter scale hit Ukhrul.(REUTERS)

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit Manipur's Ukhrul on Sunday morning, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 23-05-2021, 06:56:42 IST, Lat: 24.79 & Long: 94.94, Depth: 109 Km ,Location: 49km ESE of Ukhrul, Manipur, India," the NCS tweeted.

On May 15, an earthquake of the same magnitude on the Richter scale hit Ukhrul.

