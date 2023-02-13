4.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Sikkim's Yuksom
The earthquake took place at around 4.15 am.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit the Yuksom town of Sikkim on Monday early morning, National Center for Seismology informed.
The earthquake took place at around 4.15 am at a depth of 10 kilometres from 70 km north-west of Yuksom.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 13-02-2023, 04:15:04 IST, Lat: 27.81 & Long: 87.71, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 70 km NW of Yuksom, Sikkim, India," the NCS informed in a tweet.
Further details are awaited.
