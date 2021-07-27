430 civilians stranded during gunfight rescued from Kashmir’s Aharbal: Police

Four hundred and thirty civilians who were stranded at Aharbal tourist resort in South Kashmir due to a gunfight between militants and security forces on Monday were rescued by evening, said the police on Tuesday.

An unidentified militant was killed during the exchange of fire, said a police spokesperson.

“The movement of people was halted for their own safety after exchange of fire between militants and security forces. Towards the evening, the civilians were safely taken to an evacuation point under the armed protection of policemen and 40 vehicles were arranged for their transportation,” the spokesperson said, adding that senior officers supervised the rescue operation.

Police have not revealed the identity of the militant killed in the operation.