44 vials of Covid vaccine go waste in UP’s Sambhal

Forty-four vials of Covid vaccine were wasted after they froze at the community health centre (CHC) in Gunnaur town of Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district on Thursday, officials said.

Covid vaccine vials are kept at a certain temperature and they get wasted if the temperature goes below the prescribed level.

Chief medical officer of Sambhal, Dr Ajay Kumar Saxena has formed a two-member committee to inquire into the mishap.

District magistrate Avinash Krishan Singh said that 44 vials, which were kept in a deep freezer in the CHC, got frozen and were wasted.

Singh said Dr Saxena visited the CHC and formed a committee to probe the wastage. “The committee will submit its report by Friday,” he said and claimed that the wasted vials were immediately replaced with fresh ones and the vaccination at the CHC was carried out according to schedule.