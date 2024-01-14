45 tonne of laddoos being prepared for Ram Temple pran prathishtha distribution | Watch

As the eagerly awaited ‘pran prathishtha’ ceremony for the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya approaches on January 22, about 45 tonnes of delectable laddoos are being prepared to be distributed to devotees and VIPs in attendance. The laddoos are made using pure desi ghee, blending besan with cardamom, cashews, and saffron. (PTI)

In a video shared by the news agency PTI, trays laden with these sweet treats were showcased in a hall dedicated to their preparation. The laddoos were arranged in a manner that spelt out the name ‘Ram’ in both Hindi and English, adding a thoughtful touch to the sacred endeavour.

A dedicated team of confectioners from Varanasi has been working round the clock to ensure the timely production of these laddoos.

These laddoos, accompanied by other religious items, will be distributed to devotees visiting the Ram Temple. The ongoing laddoo production is anticipated to continue until February, catering to the expected influx of devotees partaking in the celebratory events at the Ayodhya temple.

The laddoos will have a shelf life of three to four months, ensuring their freshness for an extended period.

What will be distributed along with prasad?

Ratan Lal Agarwal, a confectioner, shared that the prasad will be distributed to all guests. In addition to the laddoos, the prasad package will include a book, jhola, and a chunni adorned with the name ‘Ram’. Notably, VIPs attending the ceremony on January 22 will also receive a specially designed tiffin box featuring the sticker of Lord Ram and a depiction of the Ayodhya Temple.

Ingredients of this laddoo

The laddoos are made of pure desi ghee, blending besan with the delightful flavours of cardamom, cashews, and saffron.

Ashok Yadav, a worker involved in the laddoo preparation in Ayodhya, emphasised the use of pure desi ghee in creating this special treat. He said, “We are combining one kilogram of besan with one kilogram of sugar and one kilogram of cow ghee.” Describing the laddoo, he proudly noted, “It is a renowned delicacy from Banaras (Varanasi).”