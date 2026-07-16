45 years after conviction, Supreme Court acquits 3 men in 1977 murder case

Supreme Court Acquits Surviving Appellants
Nearly half a century after a murder in a Uttar Pradesh village, and 45 years after six men were sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with the killing, the Supreme Court on Wednesday finally brought the criminal case to a close, acquitting three surviving appellants in a judgment that lays bare the extraordinary delays that continue to plague India’s criminal justice system.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was the outcome of the Supreme Court ruling?
The Supreme Court acquitted the three surviving appellants—Lal, Bux and Subedar—holding that the prosecution had failed to establish their guilt beyond reasonable doubt.
How long did the case take to resolve?
The case took 49 years to traverse the judicial hierarchy, from the murder in 1977 to the Supreme Court's verdict in 2023.
What concerns did the Supreme Court express regarding criminal appeals?
The Supreme Court expressed concern over the mounting backlog of criminal appeals across high courts and the apex court, with long-pending cases often resulting in appellants spending years in prison or remaining on bail for decades.
What initiatives has the Chief Justice of India proposed to tackle legacy litigation?
The Chief Justice has launched a special initiative including a new roster with four dedicated benches to hear the Supreme Court’s oldest civil and criminal matters.
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