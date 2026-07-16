45 years after conviction, Supreme Court acquits 3 men in 1977 murder case

Supreme Court Acquits Surviving Appellants

A view of the Supreme Court building in New Delhi (Burhaan Kinu/HT FLE PHOTO)

Nearly half a century after a murder in a Uttar Pradesh village, and 45 years after six men were sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with the killing, the Supreme Court on Wednesday finally brought the criminal case to a close, acquitting three surviving appellants in a judgment that lays bare the extraordinary delays that continue to plague India’s criminal justice system.

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