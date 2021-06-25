Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
48 Delta Plus cases in 11 states: More study needed, cases very localised, says health ministry
48 Delta Plus cases in 11 states: More study needed, cases very localised, says health ministry

The 'plus' in the name of 'Delta Plus' does not mean this variant will cause more severe infections, Dr Sujeet Kumar Singh of the National Centre for Disease Control said.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 04:58 PM IST
More study is required to confirm whether Delta Plus is more virulent than Delta, the ministry said on Friday.

The Union health ministry on Friday said 48 cases of Delta Plus variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been found in the country, spread across 10 states, including Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Rajasthan, Jammu and Karnataka. "Wherever you find a cluster, you have to contain it," Dr Balram Bhargava, director-general, Indian Council of Medical Research said adding that the second wave of the pandemic is not yet over.

Giving a detailed presentation of the genome sequencing work, Dr Sujeet Kumar Singh of the National Centre for Disease Control said, "Forming a scientific opinion on a variant takes time. Genome sequencing takes 10-12 days. Then some more samples are sometimes sought from the state to find out whether the particular variant is linked to the spike in the cases." Dr Singh said the plus in the name of Delta Plus does not denote more virulence.

Statewise distribution of Delta Plus cases reported in India.

How Delta variant spread in India

In his presentation, Dr Singh said the Delta variant, first reported in India, had a minimum presence in the country in December. In March 2021, the variant spread to 52 districts and in June there are 174 districts reporting the variant. But the trend is declining, Dr Singh said. At present, the Delta variant can be found in 174 districts in 35 states, the highest being reported from Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab, Telangana, West Bengal and Gujarat. The distribution was not uniform. In some places, Delta variant cases were minimum at the beginning and then gradually Delta took over Alpha, Dr Singh said, adding that Delta is stronger than Alpha.

