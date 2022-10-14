Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
4.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur

Published on Oct 14, 2022 07:05 AM IST

The earthquake occurred 65km west nothwest of Ambikapur at around 5.28am.

The epicentre of the earthquake was near Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh at a depth of 10km below the earth’s surface.(Representative Image)
ByHT News Desk

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on Richter Scale struck near Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh on Friday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology. The earthquake occurred 65km west nothwest of Ambikapur at around 5.28am.

The epicenter of the quake was at Latitude 23.33 and Longitude 82.58 and depth of 10 km below the ground.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 14-10-2022, 05:28:23 IST, Lat: 23.33 & Long: 82.58, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 65km WNW of Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh," tweeted National Center for Seismology.

No injuries have been reported so far in the seismic event.

